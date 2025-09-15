Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Insider Acquires £49,990.95 in Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 111,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.95.

Empire Metals Price Performance

Shares of EEE stock opened at GBX 38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 14.31. Empire Metals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 84. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.35 million, a PE ratio of -56,716.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.14.

Get Empire Metals alerts:

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.