Vh Global Energy Infrastructure (LON:ENRG) Insider Acquires £8,400 in Stock

Vh Global Energy Infrastructure (LON:ENRG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Firth bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £8,400.

Vh Global Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ENRG opened at GBX 70.40 on Monday. Vh Global Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 48.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 75. The firm has a market cap of £278.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.56.

Vh Global Energy Infrastructure (LON:ENRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 3.08 EPS for the quarter.

About Vh Global Energy Infrastructure

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities is a closed-ended investment company offering investors direct exposure to a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure investments which are focused on accelerating the energy transition and align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

GSEO offers investors:

Income yield and NAV growth by investing in a mix of stable yielding sustainable energy infrastructure investments that are in operation, in construction or ready -to-build but will not invest in projects that are under development or are in pre-consent stages.

