Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFI opened at C$35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.29. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$19.61 and a 1 year high of C$36.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Foods

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, insider Olajumoke Fagbemi bought 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,665.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at C$95,665.48. The trade was a 9,467.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andreas Liris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,814.77. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 39.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.