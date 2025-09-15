Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$20.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.55. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.05 and a 1-year high of C$23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario.

