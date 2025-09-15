Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 16th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $16.4680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Flux Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.57. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
About Flux Power
