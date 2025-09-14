Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $241.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $242.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.