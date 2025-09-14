Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 826 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.7% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 17,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $13,495,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,081,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $423.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.03 and a 200 day moving average of $372.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

