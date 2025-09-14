First Community Trust NA Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.9% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,280 shares of company stock worth $214,119,908. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Shares of META opened at $755.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

