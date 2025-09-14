Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $241.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

