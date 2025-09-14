HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

