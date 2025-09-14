Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Accenture by 2,087.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ACN opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.19. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.