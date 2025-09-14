First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 215 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,280 shares of company stock worth $214,119,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $755.59 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

