Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

