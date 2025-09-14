iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Bangor Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

