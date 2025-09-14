Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Kings Path Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

