Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

