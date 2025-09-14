Roxbury Financial LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Roxbury Financial LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

