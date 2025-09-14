Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $754.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $741.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

