Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 339 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

