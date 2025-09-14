Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RTX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $916,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

