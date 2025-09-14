Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $352.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

