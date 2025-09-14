Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stake Boosted by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

Oracle stock opened at $292.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

