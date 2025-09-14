Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5%

CRM stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,108,102.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

