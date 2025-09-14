Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 19.4% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

