Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $586.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $587.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.24 and a 200-day moving average of $520.54.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

