Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,172 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
