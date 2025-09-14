Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,172 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.