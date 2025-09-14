Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $586.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $587.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.54.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

