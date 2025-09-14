First Community Trust NA Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $776.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $942.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.35.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.