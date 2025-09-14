Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

