Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

