TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 2,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

