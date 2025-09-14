Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 515 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

