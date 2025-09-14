RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9%

BLK stock opened at $1,124.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,007.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.