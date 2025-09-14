Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $225.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

