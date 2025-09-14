2,412 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

UBER stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

