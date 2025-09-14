iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

