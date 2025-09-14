Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Position Raised by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average is $683.46. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.