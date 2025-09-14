St. Clair Advisors LLC Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.01 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $608.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.10.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEV. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

