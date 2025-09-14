Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $352.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

