Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 463 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,218.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.