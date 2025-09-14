Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 228 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Fox Hill Wealth Management cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

