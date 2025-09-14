Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases New Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 60.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 9,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.50. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,108,102.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,577 shares of company stock worth $18,005,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

