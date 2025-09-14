OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 976,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,584,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

