Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $20.49 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $449.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

