First Community Trust NA Has $119,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

First Community Trust NA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VWO stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

