Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

