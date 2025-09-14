Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares valued at $234,854,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

