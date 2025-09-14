Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

