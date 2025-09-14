Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.33.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

