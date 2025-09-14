Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Increased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.50, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,777,167.50. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.65, for a total value of $390,671.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,160.05. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,280 shares of company stock valued at $214,119,908. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $755.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

